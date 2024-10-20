GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ORI’s 133rd foundation day celebrations on Oct. 22

Published - October 20, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Oriental Research Institute (ORI) will have a dedicated web portal which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 on the occasion of its 133rd foundation day celebrations to be held at Vijnanan Bhavan, Manasagangotri.

The website will provide information on the collections in ORI and the digitised and scanned images of texts can be procured by scholars after placing a request.

Going forward, the ORI plans to upload all the publications as also the digitised manuscripts which will give a fillip to research on Indology.

Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore N.L. Lokanath, will launch the official website and Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, the 41st pontiff of Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Melkote, will release Alankarasudhanidhi. There will also be a seminar which will be chaired by T.N. Prabhakara, former Deputy Director of Department of Collegiate Education in which scholars from Tripura, Sringeri, and other places will participate.

