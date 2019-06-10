‘Original Congressmen’ of Karnataka feeling slighted

With indications coming from the top leadership of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition that no seniors will be accommodated in the Cabinet expansion on Wednesday, senior leaders who identify themselves as the “original” Congressmen seem to be at their wit’s end.

Amid hectic lobbying by seniors in both the Congress and the JD(S) for the three remaining Cabinet berths, it is likely that one berth will be kept vacant while two Independents will be inducted.

Jockeying for ministerial berths intensified in the Congress after Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday announced that there would be a Cabinet expansion on June 12. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala has fixed the swearing-in time at 11.30 a.m. According to the coalition’s seat-sharing arrangement, of the three berths, two belong to the JD(S) and one to the Congress (the berth that became vacant following the demise of Municipal Administration Minister C.S. Shivalli).

Congress sources said senior leaders are feeling slighted by the decisions of former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who is seen as a “migrant” to the party. Former Ministers Ramalinga Reddy and H.K. Patil identify themselves as original Congressmen. Sources close to Mr. Reddy said the leader was upset at being denied a Cabinet berth despite his seniority.

Sources said though senior leaders such as B.C. Patil and Roshan Baig have been claiming seniority for Cabinet berths, they are still considered migrants from the Janata Parivar. “Seniors who have missed Cabinet berths are blaming Mr. Siddaramaiah and are also upset with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao for not having stood by them,” a source said.

For the coalition, another Congress source said, inducting two Independent MLAs might help its stability as the coalition leaders do not see an immediate threat to the government. “Inducting one senior leader and ignoring others could lead to another round of internal revolt,” the source added.

Congress sources also pointed out that inducting Independents would also make the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strategy to topple the government difficult as it will require more numbers. “In case the two Independents move towards the BJP (with 105 MLAs), then about 11 legislators need to be poached to record a simple majority in the House of 224. However, without the Independent legislators, the BJP will have to get 15 legislators to resign, which at this point seems to be difficult,” the source said.