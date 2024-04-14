GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Origami butterflies for autism awareness crafted in a unique display

The unique initiative was organised by Sankara Eye Hospital and Sankara College of Optometry

April 14, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A child engaged in making origami.

A child engaged in making origami. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a heart-warming display of solidarity and awareness, 500 optometric students and ophthalmologists from across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh joined forces to create 2024 origami butterflies, symbolizing growth & transformation for individuals with autism.

According to the release, the unique initiative, organised by Sankara Eye Hospital and Sankara College of Optometry, aimed to shed light on the connection between autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and its visual impact.

Origami made by children kept on display. 

Origami made by children kept on display.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dr. Kaushik Murali, President Medical Administration, Quality And Education, Sankara Eye Foundation India, said, “To increase acceptance of children with autism spectrum and advocate for a comprehensive eye examination which can enhance their ability to flourish, we came up with this idea of showcasing a butterfly through origami.”

Through this distinct initiative, participants sought to raise awareness & committed to propagate the importance of understanding and addressing visual challenges faced by individuals on the autism spectrum

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.