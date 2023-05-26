Orientation programme on UUCMS conducted in Hassan

May 26, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan University in association with Kodagu University, conducted an orientation programme on the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) software in Hassan on Friday.

A team of experts conducted the programme on processing college affiliation and admission through the UUCMS. Kodagu University Vice Chancellor Ashok S. Alur said the affiliation and admission procedures would be processed online through UUCMS. The universities require the cooperation of the staff for the effective use of the UUCMS. Chamarajanagar University Vice Chancellor Prof. Gangadhar said seven new universities had come up and there would be many problems at the beginning. With mutual coordination, such issues could be resolved, he said.

Hassan University VC Prof. T.C. Taranath said the orientation programme was necessary for the new university and its staff. He thanked the experts who conducted the orientation programme. Dr. M. Bhagyavan, special officer of (e-governance cell) shared information about the software. The nodal officers of Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan universities and many teaching and non-teaching staff attended the programme.