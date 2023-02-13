ADVERTISEMENT

Orientation programme held

February 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An orientation programme was conducted for the students admitted to 3 rd semester through diploma at the Maharaja Institute of Technology, Tandavpura, on Monday. The students were apprised of the opportunities offered by an engineering degree and the ways to develop technical skills required for the present times. Y.T. Krishna Gowda, principal, said spoken English will be taught to students from the first day to enable them to master soft skills which will be useful during interviews and recruitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US