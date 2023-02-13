Orientation programme held

February 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

An orientation programme was conducted for the students admitted to 3 rd semester through diploma at the Maharaja Institute of Technology, Tandavpura, on Monday. The students were apprised of the opportunities offered by an engineering degree and the ways to develop technical skills required for the present times. Y.T. Krishna Gowda, principal, said spoken English will be taught to students from the first day to enable them to master soft skills which will be useful during interviews and recruitment.