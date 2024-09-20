GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Orientation programme for students inaugurated at CUK

Published - September 20, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

“Teachers work hard to shape the bright future of students. They spend time on preparation for teaching and keeping themselves updated. Respect teachers, be punctual, and pay attention in class. Make proper use of your stay on the university campus and learn more,” said Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar, judge of High Court of Karnataka.

He spoke at the inaugural orientation programme held for newly-admitted postgraduate students at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) near Kalaburagi on Friday.

Advising students on dos and don’ts during their stay on the university campus, the judge warned them of mobile phone addiction and its ill-effects on studies. “Don’t get addicted to mobile phones. Students should be knowledge seekers. Be an asset to the nation in the knowledge economy. All disciplines, including law, have a wide range of opportunities. You have to work hard and read a lot,” he said.    

CUK Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan, who presided over the event, said education was the basis for all success in life and advised students to make proper use of resource and facilities available in the university. “Physical wealth is not permanent. Knowledge is a real asset. Build your career with knowledge and develop a well-cultured personality. There is a dearth of good people in society, be a good citizen of the nation,” he said.

Registrar R.R. Biradar termed hard work, confidence, honesty, positive thinking, not comparing with others, emotional stability, self-control and self-discipline as the golden rules of students’ life.

Published - September 20, 2024 09:16 pm IST

