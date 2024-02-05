GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Orientation for legislators at IIM-B on February 9

February 05, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Monday said that an orientation programme will be held for legislators at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, on February 9. He told reporters here on Monday that the programme will be organised in the wake of the budget session that will be held from February 12.

Experts, including former bureaucrats, will be invited to deliver talks on budgetary allocations and other aspects of the State Budget, he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will also address the members. “The programme is being organised to enable MLAs and MLCs to get more insight into the Budget. Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the day long programme, he said.

The Budget session will commence with the address of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to the members of the two Houses of the State legislature on February 12. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the Budget on February 16.

He said the session would start from 9 a.m. this time to enable more members to speak on the Budget.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.