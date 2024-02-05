Orientation for legislators at IIM-B on February 9

February 05, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Monday said that an orientation programme will be held for legislators at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, on February 9. He told reporters here on Monday that the programme will be organised in the wake of the budget session that will be held from February 12.

Experts, including former bureaucrats, will be invited to deliver talks on budgetary allocations and other aspects of the State Budget, he said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will also address the members. “The programme is being organised to enable MLAs and MLCs to get more insight into the Budget. Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate the day long programme, he said.

The Budget session will commence with the address of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to the members of the two Houses of the State legislature on February 12. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the Budget on February 16.

He said the session would start from 9 a.m. this time to enable more members to speak on the Budget.