ORI exhibition of manuscripts under way

A three-day exhibition ofmanuscripts and rare literary works in Sanskrit is under way at the Oriental Research Institute in the city. It will conclude on November 2. The objective is to create a sense of history among the public besides propagating the importance of conservation of manuscripts and documents.

ORI Director S. Shivarajappa said the ORI has a collection of nearly 35,000 palm leaf and paper manuscripts all of which add up to nearly 70,000 works in Kannada and Sanskrit.

The exhibition is held every year and is open to school students. So far 2,000 students have visited the expo, he added.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar who expressed his happiness over the display and stressed the importance of their conservation.

Prof. Shivarajappa said the students are apprised of the various manuscripts on display which includes a copy of Kautilya’s Arthashaastra. “We have not displayed the original as it is the only extant copy but serious scholars who express an interest in seeing it will be shown the original copy’’, he added.

The ORI has also taken up the digitisation of its collections.

There are some rare works in Sanskrit and Kannada throwing light on ancient Indian architecture, veterinary sciences, fine arts, music etc.