Organs successfully harvested from brain-dead 13-year-old girl in HIMS, Hassan

Published - July 30, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
HIMS director B. Rajanna addressing a press conference in Hassan on Monday.

HIMS director B. Rajanna addressing a press conference in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The staff of the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan, on Monday, successfully harvested organs for donation from a 13-year-old girl who was declared brain dead following an accident on July 23. For the first time, the surgery was conducted at the institute.

B. Rajanna, Director of HIMS, in a press conference in Hassan on Monday, said the surgery was conducted between 3.30 a.m. and 6.30 a.m. A team of experts led by Raje Gowda from Bengaluru retrieved two kidneys and a liver. The organs were sent to recognised institutions in Mysuru. “By afternoon, the organs were transplanted to people who were in need,” Mr. Rajanna said.

The director said the institute had attempted to harvest organs a couple of times but failed. “This time we successfully conducted it. It happened because of the effective coordination between all the departments and the support staff in the institute,” he said.

Chandana, 13, resident of Hale Palya in Tiptur taluk of Tumakuru district, had met with an accident on her way to school. Her parents took her to the government hospital in Tiptur, then shifted her to a private hospital. Later, she was brought to HIMS on July 27. “The girl’s brain stem was not functioning. She was declared brain dead. We convinced her parents to donate organs. They agreed after we cleared their doubts,” the director said.

B.C. Ravi Kumar, principal, Rekha, chief administrative officer, and Heads of departments in HIMS were present at the press conference.

