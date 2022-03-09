Organs of brain dead woman saves multiple lives 

Organ donation of a 40 year-old brain dead woman helped save multiple lives in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The patient Savitha was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysure, on February 18 and suffered Basal ganglia hemorrhage and underwent craniotomy. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to ICU for life support and intensive care.

N.G. Bharatheesha Reddy, vice-president and unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, said Savitha was kept on life support for two days while she was in a very critical state. However, on Wednesday at 7.30 a.m., she was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the transplant of human organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

As Savitha was healthy before this incident and further test confirmed her eligibility for organ donation, her family was counselled as per the defined protocol and her husband came forward to donate her organs.

Officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process and at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the organs – heart, kidneys, liver, and corneas – were harvested.

While the heart was transported to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru by creating a green corridor, Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru and Sparsh Hospital at Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru were the recipients for one kidney each, while Mysore Eye Bank received the corneas and Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru received the liver.

The hospital authorities expressed their gratitude to the family of the deceased patient and thanked the Mysuru city traffic police for creating the ‘green corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru.