Organs of 40-year-old road mishap victim donated

October 30, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The organs of a 40-year-old road accident victim were donated after he was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Mysuru.

Rajesh K.K., a native of Akki Hebbal in K.R. Pet taluk, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru on October 25 after he met with an accident with another bike while he was riding a bike in Sharadedevi Nagar in the City.

He was in a critical state and was kept on life support for two days before he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 on October 27.

Mr. Rajesh was health before the accident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation and officials from Jeeva Sarthakath, earlier known as Zonal Co-ordination Committee, Karnataka (ZCCK) for organ transplantation, initiated the process after the family members came forward to donate the organs.

A statement from the hospital said Rajesh’s liver, corneas and heart valves were harvested on October 27. While the liver was donated to a recipient in Apollo BGS Hospital, Mysuru, the corneas were donated to recipients in K. R. Hospital. The heart valves were donated to recipient in Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru.

A statement from the hospital said a single donor can save upto eight lives while a single tissue donor can improve the lives of upto 50 people. “The heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas, and intestines are all organs that can be donated. Under the direction of ZCCK, 899 multi-organ donations and 2,352 tissue donations have been made in Karnataka since 2007, the statement added.