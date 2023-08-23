Organs of 29-year-old youth donated in Mysuru

August 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The organs of a 29-year-old youth, who met with a road accident in Malavalli near Mysuru, were donated to recipients in different hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

A press statement here said the youth Abhishek A.N., a resident of Halaguru in Malavalli taluk was brought to Apollo BGS hospitals in Mysuru on August 18 after a “self-fall” in T.K. Halli in Malavalli taluk. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct and he was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care.

Mr. Abhishek was kept on life support for four days while in a very critical state. On August 22, he was declared brain-dead due to brain stem failure. As Abhishek was healthy before the incident, and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation, his family was counselled for organ donation. Mr. Abhishek’s family came forward to donate his organs, the statement added.

As per the organ donation protocols, officials form Jeeva Sarthakathe, earlier known as Zonal Co-ordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK) for organ donation, initiated the process by organ recipient waiting list.

Mr. Abhishek’s organs including two kidneys, one liver, heart valves, and corneas were harvested. While the liver was donated to Apollo BGS hospitals in Mysuru, one kidney was donated to JSS Hospital in Mysuru, and another kidney was donated to Sigma hospital in Mysuru. The heart valves were donated to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru, and corneas to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.