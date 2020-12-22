Organisers of talent hunt show booked

22 December 2020 00:15 IST

Organisers of a popular Kannada music talent hunt show have been booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines during the finale programme held in Byatarayanapura on Sunday.

According to the police, action was initiated for violating social distancing norms and not wearing masks at the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ finale. “Permission was given for 100 members, but double the number of people gathered,” the police said. Those on security duty noticed the violations and informed their seniors.

The police have sent a report to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court to initiate action under NDMA against organisers and crew. “We are awaiting directions from the court to initiate legal action,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising