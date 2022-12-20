Organisers of bullock race should take permission, says Shivamogga DC

December 20, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has said the organisers of bullock races have to take permission from the tahsildars concerned. The administration will initiate action against those organising the events without permission.

In a meeting at his office in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Selvamani said as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Act, 2017, the organisers had to take permission 15 days before the event. Prior to that that the organisers had to obtain no-objection certificates from the gram panchayat and veterinary doctors concerned. Later, the tahsildar would consider the consequences before taking a decision. The meeting was held in view of recent deaths during bullock race events in the district.

If the organizers did not take permission the local bodies concerned would be held responsible. A committee comprising representatives from the departments of Revenue, Police, Youth Empowerment and Sports, Animal Husbandry, Health and office-bearers of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would monitor the event. The tahsildar, taluk panchayat executive officer and other officers had to spread awareness on how to conduct the event.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said the organisers had to arrange for an ambulance and emergency medical facility in case of any untoward incident. The race area should be separated from the public with barricades and the sale of liquor should not be allowed, he said.

Deputy Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Shivayogi Yali, Additional DC Nagendra Honnalli and others were present at the meeting.