Organise health camps for urban local bodies staff, Vijayapura officials told

Deputy Commissioner chairs review meeting on the implementation of Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act

Published - October 25, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan speaking to officers at a meeting in Vijayapura on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan speaking to officers at a meeting in Vijayapura on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan has instructed officials to support pourakarmikas and other staff of urban local bodies in Vijayapura district by organising health camps and providing health screening-safety equipment.

Health check-up should be conducted from time to time for urban local bodies staff. They should also be ensured minimum wages, life insurance, morning breakfast and supply of other necessary equipment, he said.

He was speaking at a review meeting of officers responsible for the implementation of Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act 2013 there on Thursday.

All the workers should be trained in the use of safety equipment and health care implements. Steps should be taken to provide mandatory ESI and PF insurance facilities to workers on permanent direct payment-contract basis, he said.

All basic facilities should be provided to civic workers on duty. The city municipal corporation should distribute houses to them under the Griha Bhagya scheme by November 1, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Appropriate bus facility should be provided for the newly constructed housing complexes.

Steps should be taken to provide admission to children of the staff in residential schools in the district.

He observed that there are no manual scavengers in 15 urban local bodies, including the city municipal corporation, in the district.

There are a total of 588 permanent civic workers in the district, out of which 240 have been provided accommodation under Griha Bhagya scheme.

A total of 240 houses, BLC-124, AHP-116, have been approved and work on 131 houses has been completed.

Work on the remaining houses is in progress. As many as 56 beneficiaries have been given housing rights under the municipal corporation. Officers of various departments were present.

