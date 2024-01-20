Organisations to hold programmes tomorrow in Hubballi

January 20, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the installation of idol of Ram Lalla being installed at Ayodhya on January 22, various organisations in Hubballi will be celebrating the occasion through various rituals and programmes.

Office-bearers of Broadway and Durgudbail Merchants’ Association, Sri Ram Navami utsav Samithi, Food Grain Merchants’ Association APMC and Vishva Hindu Parishad held separated press conferences in Hubballi on Saturday to speak about the programmes being organised by them to mark the occasion.

They said that as part of the ‘Ramotsav’, they would be organising Ram Puja, a live telecast of installation of the idol of Ram Lalla along with ‘deepotsav’, ‘tarak homa’ and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in their respective localities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Secretary of Broadway and Durgudbail Merchants’ Association Uday Revanakar, said it would hold a Ram Puja on Monday at Durgad Bail in Hubballi, with the rituals beginning from 10 a.m. This apart, ‘deepotsav’ clay lamps were being distributed to storekeepers to light them outside their shops on the day.

The secretary of Sri Ram Navami Utsav Samiti Shivanand Sattigeri said they would hold “Ram Taraka Homa” on Monday at 9 a.m. at Hanuman Temple of Bani Oni. After the live telecast of the ceremony from Ayodhya, there would be a mass feeding programme from 1 to 4 p.m. This apart, Pandharapur’s Varakari community would render bhajans from 2 to 4 p.m. and felicitation to Kar Sevaks and advocates who fought cases on behalf of Hindutva activists, he said.

Former APMC member Channbasappa M. Hosamani said that Association of Food Grains’ Merchants along with other merchants associations of APMC had decided to install huge LED screen for watching the live telecast of installation of the idol at Ayodhya. The rituals would begin with rendition of ‘Ram Raksha Kavach Stotra’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at 9 a.m. followed by Anna Dasoha.

The coordinator of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Hubballi Raghu Yallakkanavar, said that the Ram Bhajan and live telecast of Ram Mandir would be held at Hanuman temple of Bidnal village near Hubballi at 9.30 a.m. along with deepotsav and maha mangalarati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.