Organisations set deadline for renovation of houses

Villagers would stage rasta roko on September 16

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI  
September 12, 2022 20:31 IST

Alleging poor quality of houses being constructed under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, the residents of Aurad (K) village in Kalaburagi district demanded district administration to renovate those houses which were in dilapidated conditions. 

Padmini Kiranagi, district secretary of Akhila Bharat Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane addressing press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday alleged that the 210 houses constructed at Aurad (K) village in Kalaburagi district under CSR in 2010 were completely damaged. If the district administration failed to take up renovation works of those houses by September 15, the villagers along with Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, Karnataka Pranth Raita Sangha, Dalit Hakkugala Samiti would organise rasta roko on national highway at Farhatabad village on September 16. 

Ms. Padmini alleged that the materials used for the construction of houses were of substandard quality. The houses constructed in 2010 were damaged and not fit for living. They pose a threat to families living in all the 210 houses as they could collapse any time, she added.

Despite sending representations to the district authorities requesting them to reconstruct or take up renovation works of the houses, the authorities turned a blind eye to the plea, she added.

