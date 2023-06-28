Organisations help facilitate a smooth process for Bakrid sacrifice

June 28, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

Eid-Al-Adha is just around the corner, and Qurbani is a sacrifice that is offered at the time by Muslims across the world. Muslims around Bengaluru and abroad, have cut down on buying a sheep during Bakrid, as they live in apartments that do not have enough space to perform the sacrifice and hygiene issues were a concern.

Organisations across the city are helping people perform the sacrifice. Burraq Farms, a sheep farm in Bengaluru, has a convenient Qurbani solution. Speaking to The Hindu, Shahid Bari, from Burraq Farms said, “We provide Qurbani services to many Bengalureans and many Indians living abroad. We understand that a lot of Muslims have cut down on performing the sacrifice due to many constraints. At our farm, we send people a picture or video of the sheep, and they can choose their preference. People can buy or book sheep online. On the day of the sacrifice , the meat will be cut and packed hygienically, and delivered to their doorstep”.

For families that don’t require the whole sheep Buraqq farms has a solution: “For those who don’t want meat from the entire sheep after Qurbani, we deliver the required quantity only. We have tied up with multiple NGOs and Charitable trusts across the city, and through them, we donate the remaining meat to the poor, old age homes, orphanages and more such places”.

Tanveer Kareem Ahmed, a volunteer at the NGO, Mercy Angels said, “There are organisations and NGOs across the city that help Muslims perform Qurbani during Bakrid. Almost every mohalla caters to these services. However not many are aware of these services, and choose not to perform Qurbani as it is not feasible. ”.