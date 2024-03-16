Organ transplantation at a hospital in Mysuru

March 16, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Organs were harvested from two accident victims at a private hospital in Mysuru for transplantation after they were declared brain dead.

Siddaraju, 38 years, and Jagadisha H.S., 46 years, had been brought to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru on March 4 and March 11 respectively after they suffered head injuries in two separate road accidents.

The initial CT scan showed a brain stem infarct and they were shifted to ICU for support and intensive care. While Siddaraju was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure on March 6, Jagadisha was declared brain dead on March 15 by a panel of doctors at the hospital.

They were healthy at the time of the incident and further tests confirmed their eligibility for organ donation. After their relatives came forward to donate the organs, the process was initiated by the officials of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) on the basis of the organ recipients’ waiting list.

Organs like liver, lungs, heart, kidney, and corneas were harvested with a cross-clamp at the hospital, said a statement from the hospital, which is a licensed centre for multi organ transplants in Mysuru.

