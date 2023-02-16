Organ donors, recipients share their thoughts

February 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

· Organ donors are real-life heroes:, says doctor

THE HINDU BUREAU

SHANKAR BENNUR

Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, invited organ donors who have given a part of themselves to their loved ones on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The donors shared their stories of struggle and the hope that organ donation brought into their lives while the recipients shared the second chance they got to live through their family members’ love in donating their organs.

Among the organ donors were a couple, Annapoorna (56), who donated her organ to her husband, Kumar (64) who got a new lease of life. Another young couple were Kavitha, 34 years, who came forward to donate her organ to her husband Gnanesh. “These couples have defined the true meaning of unconditional love towards their partners by giving them a second chance to live,” a release from the hospital said.

In another example, a mother, Shantakumari, came forward to donate anr organ to her 26-year-old son Naveen Kumar, which she defined as akin to giving rebirth to him. One of the donors, a paternal aunt, Thajun donated her organ to save the life of her 16-year-old nephew Afroz. These donors have set examples of giving life to another, it said.

Rajkumar P. Wadhwa, Consultant Gastroenterologist, who addressed the audience on the occasion, said organ donors were real-life heroes and that one can become a hero by donating an organ. He encouraged the audience to take up the noble act of donating organs that can save lives.

Srinivas Nalloor, Chief Consultant Nephrologist, explained the improved quality of life that chronic kidney disease patients can have through transplants which is a better option in the long run for patients with organ failure.

Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President, Apollo BGS Hospitals, said doctors at Apollo in Mysuru have given hope to many patients suffering from end-stage organ failure. Apollo BGS Hospitals is a licensed multi-organ transplant centre, he said.

On the occasion, the physicians launched the Apollo Whole Body Check-up programme.