Organ donation centre to be set up at KIMS in Hubballi

Health Minister K. Sudhakar speaking at a review meeting at KIMS in Hubballi on Tuesday.

HUBBALLI

20 January 2021 00:28 IST

‘Awareness programme being chalked out to sensitise people on the significance of organ donation and how it can give a new lease of life to the needy’

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar has said that steps will be taken to set up an organ donation centre at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi after holding a progress review meeting on KIMS, DIMHANS and Health Department here on Tuesday, Dr. Sudhakar said that KIMS is considered to be the Sanjivini for the people of North Karnataka and soon, an organ donation centre would be set up there.

Awareness programme

He also said that an awareness programme was being chalked out to sensitise people on the significance of organ donation and how their organ donation post death could give a new lease of life for the needy.

He also said that vacancies in the medical college for teaching posts would be filled soon.

Dr. Sudhakar said that primary health centres would be upgraded soon and each centre would have three medical officers, including one AYUSH doctor. He said that steps would be taken to ensure round-the-clock services at PHCs after strengthening them further.

While the process of recruitment of 2,500 doctors was under way, the process of recruitment of Group D and nursing staff would be carried out after getting approval from the Finance Department, he said.

He said that as the infant and maternal mortality rate in Dharwad district was high compared to other districts, he had directed the concerned to take requisite steps, including proper distribution of nutritional supplements, to bring it down.

Subsequently, the Minister reviewed the progress and discussed various issues concerning the medical institutions.

Later, he paid a surprise visit to the Primary Health Centre at Byahatti village and inspected the facilities there. During the visit, the villagers appealed to the Minister to upgrade their PHC. Local health officials apprised the Minister of the available facilities.