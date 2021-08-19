Organ donation by two benefits 14 patients

As many as 14 patients benefited from organs harvested from two donors who were declared brain dead, in a city hospital on Thursday.

Lawrence from Hunsur and Shobha from Kushalnagar were wheeled into Apollo BGS Hospitals in the city from two other private hospitals, in a critical condition on Monday.

Lawrence had met with an accident and was on life support system for two days after which he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure, according to N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President and Unit Head, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru. Shobha had suffered from a brain haemorrhage and was also declared brain dead.

Both were assessed as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellists at the hospital. As both Lawrence and Shobha were healthy before the incident, and tests confirmed their eligibility for organ donation, their attendees were consulted for organ donation and their consent was secured and the family members came forward to donate the organs, said Mr.R eddy.

Officials from Jeevasarthakathe, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, initiated the process and the organs were harvested at the Apollo BGS Hospitals out of which two kidneys and two livers were transplanted to the waitlisted patients while the rest of the organs were sent to the needy patients at different hospitals, according to Mr. Reddy.