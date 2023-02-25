ADVERTISEMENT

ORDI’s run for rare diseases today

February 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate World Rare Disease Day, the Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is holding the 8th edition of RaceFor7 on Sunday in Bengaluru. 

An annual event by ORDI to raise awareness for the rare disease community and advocate better policies and access to treatment for rare disease patients, RaceFor7 is a 7-km walk/run/cycle symbolising 7,000 known rare diseases, the average of 7 years it takes to diagnose a rare disease and the 70 million estimated rare disease patients in India.

The event is open to the general public and will see participation from rare disease patients and their families too. Registration details are available at racefor7.com. Besides Bengaluru, the event is being held in 12 other cities nationally, including Davangere, Mysuru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are thrilled to bring Racefor7 back to an in-person event after a virtual event the last two years because of the pandemic,” said Prasanna Kumar Shirol, co-founder and Executive Director, ORDI. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US