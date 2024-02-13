February 13, 2024 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Bengaluru

Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is set to host its annual flagship event, Racefor7, across 15 cities on February 25.

The primary objective of the 7-kilometre run is to raise awareness about rare diseases, and provide patients and their families with access to national and international resources, empowering them in the process.

Racefor7 is an annual awareness run organised in alignment with World Rare Diseases Day. Since its inception in 2016 in Bengaluru, the event has expanded nationwide, with an expected participation of over 20,000 individuals this year across the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Mysuru, Davangere, Hubballi, Asansol, Kozhikode, and Coimbatore in line with the theme One Nation, One Day - Together for Rare.

The Bengaluru run will commence at 7 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Indian High School ground, Ashok Nagar. The run will be flagged off by Kannada cine actor Ramesh Aravind. Interested participants can register by visiting the Racefor7 website.

For more information about the run and registration details, visit this site.

