Ordinance to hike quota for SC/STs gets Governor’s assent

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 23, 2022 23:10 IST

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ( Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment or Posts in the Services Under the State) Ordinance 2022 that seeks to increase reservation quota to SC/ST communities received assent from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday.

The Ordinance seeks to enhance reservation to SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7% in proportion to their population. This will take the total reservation in the State to 56%, and follows the decision of an all-party meeting held recently where the BJP government received support.

The government has cited Article 15, Article 16 and Article 38 to justify the increase in reservation beyond 50%. Currently, OBCs have 32% reservation. It has said that the number of communities that received reservation benefits increased since 1955 when reservation was introduced and since 1958 when pending collection of data the reservation was tentatively fixed at 15% and 3%.

The Ordinance acknowledges that social and educational backwardness remain among several communities such as vulnerable tribal groups, safai karmacharis, manual scavengers, devadasis, nomads and semi nomads. Besides , it points to Maleru, Dholi Bhul and Soligaru among others in Western Ghats who have not been able to get reservation facilities. The land holding of SC/ST community is disproportionate to the population that points to social and educational backwardness, it noted. Further, there’s evidence of inadequate representation in educational institutions and employment in the government.

The government has justified the Ordinance based on the reports of Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das Commission and Justice Subash Adi Committee. It also pointed out the report of National Law School of India University that states 74% of STs have remained invisible and literacy level is below 3 %.

The Ordinance pointed out examples of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where smaller number of castes are getting higher reservation, and also those states where reservation is beyond 50 %.

