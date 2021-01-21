Order today on Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea

After hearing arguments of both sides on the bail plea for Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, has posted the matter for orders on Thursday.
A single judge bench headed by Justice K.N. Nataraj on Wednesday heard the arguments from both the sides and posted the matter for orders on Thursday.
Arguing on behalf of CBI, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju said that the investigating team had begun interrogating the suspects and so far, statements of 164 persons had been recorded. As the investigation had reached a crucial stage, the court should not grant bail to the accused, he said.
Appearing on behalf of the former Minister, advocate Shashikiran Shetty contended that the arrest was politically motivated and appealed to the court to grant his client bail.
