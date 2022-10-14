Order on ‘Vedic’ maths classes for SC/ST students in Karnataka withdrawn

In an order dated October 11, the Additional Secretary in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department withdrew the decision stating that inclusion of ‘Vedic’ maths in the curriculum had been taken without consulting the Department of School Education and Literacy

Jayanth R. Bengaluru
October 14, 2022 10:38 IST

A representational photo of children attending classes in the Government Kannada Model Primary School at Ganga Nagar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Following protests, the Karnataka Government has withdrawn the order introducing ‘Vedic’ maths from class 5 to 8 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) children in government schools in gram panchayat limits.

On September 16, The Hindu published article on the government’s plans to conduct these classes using Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds set aside by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR). Several Dalit activists and students’ unions had objected to ‘diversion’ of funds, forcing the government to put the decision on hold until further orders.

In an order dated October 11, the Additional Secretary in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department withdrew the decision stating that inclusion of ‘Vedic’ maths in the curriculum had been taken without consulting the Department of School Education and Literacy, and therefore, stands withdrawn immediately.

Implementation of the ‘Vedic’ maths programme had been entrusted to AVM Academy in Hiriyuru. They had started a training programme for teachers before the order was withdrawn.

