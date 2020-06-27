Order on transfers takes officials by surprise

Bengaluru

27 June 2020 23:35 IST

It empowers Ministers to decide on general transfers of officials in Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ categories

In the midst of the fight against COVID-19, the State government has empowered Ministers of respective departments to effect transfers of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ employees, as part of the general transfers for 2020-2021, going back on its earlier order not to transfer people at this point of time. This has taken the bureaucracy by surprise.

The State government had earlier issued orders dropping the general transfers for 2020-2021 in light of the pandemic.

The transfers were stopped to prevent COVID-19 efforts from getting affected, and that only those transfers, approved by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, were allowed to take place.

The Union government too has asked most of its departments to effect transfers only in case of an emergency or when promotions are given.

Incidentally, the State government effects general transfers in May and June normally, to enable the transferred officials to settle down in the new place of their posting with their families.

However, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR) on Friday empowered Ministers to decide on general transfers of officials in Group B and Group C to a maximum of 6% of the cadre strength in the department. The departments have been asked to complete the transfer process before July 10.

‘Raises suspicion’

A senior government official said: “The fact that the powers to transfer being vested in the hands of the respective Ministers in the current situation raises suspicion. While the State is in the midst of fighting pandemic, large-scale transfers are being effected, thus unsettling the officials.” The pandemic is only expanding its reach and the government expects officials to travel alone or with their families to new places and look for accommodation and school admissions, putting themselves and their families at risk, the official said.

Shifted before order

It is learnt that even before Friday’s order came in, several departments had transferred its officials, and in many cases without the knowledge of the Chief Minister. Some of these transfers have also been halted by the Chief Minister.

Another official said: “Earlier, the cadre management authority would decide on transfers based on the need, efficiency and the length of service in a particular post. This, however, was given a go by in recent years. The Minister being allowed to decide on the transfer in the pandemic situation could end up in allegations of corruption, casteism and nepotism much more than the normal times.” Further, this will also create anxiety among officials, who will resort to unnecessary travel to seek continuation in the current posting or a new post using political pressure, the official added.