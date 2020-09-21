Order on shifting KNNL office withdrawn

HUBBALLI

21 September 2020 20:57 IST

Strong opposition from various quarters and an indefinite agitation by farmers organisations have forced the State government to withdraw an order on shifting the office of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) to Belagavi from Dharwad.

The order, which was criticised by the Opposition and opposed strongly by farmers organisations, was withdrawn on Monday with the government issuing a fresh one indicating the withdrawal of the earlier one issued on June 30.

While Janata Dal(S) leaders Basavaraj Horatti and N.H. Konaraddi had expressed dismay over the development and written letters to the Chief Minister, Sri Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami, president of the Raita Sena, had launched an indefinite day-and-night agitation in front of the regional office, against the government’s decision.

On Sunday, a delegation led by Sobaradmath Swami and advocate and activist B.D. Hiremath met Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in Belagavi asking him to allow the KNNL office to continue to work in Dharwad. Mr. Jarkiholi had assured them of requisite action.

Sobaradmath Swami had even approached the High Court of Karnataka Bench in Dharwad seeking the quashing of the order on shifting the KNNL regional office to Belagavi from Dharwad.

He told presspersons in Dharwad on Monday that the Raita Sena had approached court as the government had not responded to their plea and had even sanctioned ₹ 50 lakh for the purpose. However, now, the government had withdrawn the order, which we welcome, he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that KNNL was started with an objective of making water available for irrigation and its central office was established in Dharwad in 2001 as per the recommendations of the Dr. Nanjundappa Committee. At least, now, the government has withdrawn the order, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Basavaraj Horatti, Mr. Konaraddi and others have welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw the order.