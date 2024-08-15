Order on change of rules to give incentives to SC students who pass SSLC and post-matric courses withdrawn

The government of Karnataka has withdrawn its order on the change of rules for giving incentives to Scheduled Caste (SC) students who pass with first class in SSLC and a range of post-matric courses.

The government issued an order in this regard on Wednesday and revoked the revised order issued by the Department of Social Welfare on December 2, 2023.

Further, as per the order issued earlier on September 4, 2013, it has been ordered to sanction the incentives to the eligible students. Hence, all SC students who pass SSLC and post-matric courses in the first attempt will get the incentive. Also, there is no income limit for the candidates applying for this incentive.

The Hindu had on July 16 published a report, ‘Activists, students unhappy over Karnataka govt. tweaking rules on incentives to Dalit students, introducing income criteria.’

Various Dalit leaders and students across Karnataka had expressed unhappiness over the government’s decision and protested, demanding that the order be withdrawn immediately. Opposition parties had criticised the government’s decision during the legislature session.