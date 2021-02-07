Order on caste certificate targets some: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa taking exception to a recent order by the Social Welfare Department that has roped in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement to “verify facts” before issuing caste certificates to claims made from people of 29 communities.
The State government has cited a 2019 Supreme Court order that directed verification by a vigilance cell before issuing caste certificate, in the January 16 order. However, Mr. Siddaramaiah has argued that the apex court order was for all communities but the State government was “selectively targeting” only 29 communities.
Demanding a withdrawal of the order, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that it was only further proof that “SCs, STs, and OBCs are targeted and unprotected under the BJP regime”.
The list of 29 communities include Kadu Kuruba, Jenu Kuruba, Gond, Rajgond, Kammara, Pariwara, Talawara, and others among the Scheduled Tribes and Beda Jangama, Budaga Jangama, Bhovi, Handi Jogis, and others among the Scheduled Castes.
