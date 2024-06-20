Order on bilingual medium classes in government schools should be withdrawn: Kannada Development Authority

The Kannada Development Authority has urged the State government to withdraw the order to start 1,419 bilingual medium classes in government primary schools in the State from the academic year of 2024-25.

Purushottama Bilimale, chairman of the authority, submitted a memorandum to Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy on Wednesday stating that at the early learning level, the learning language plays a crucial role in children’s development. The main learning should be in Kannada and the intellectual development will be possible if the child is taught in the language he/she knows, he said.

“Language is not only a medium of communication but also a means of imparting culture and values. While Kannada brings interest, enthusiasm and excitement in the child, English makes it silent and sad. Kannada language is a solid foundation for the power of thinking of the children of the State,” he added.

Mr. Bilimale also said imparting education in the mother tongue is internationally accepted. He said the order is against the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, and threatens the sovereignty of Kannada language.

