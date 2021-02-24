Order on anonymous whistle-blower complaints to be modified

24 February 2021 23:18 IST

The order of the State government that had allowed the whistle-blower complaints against government officials anonymously is expected to be modified.

A note from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the Chief Secretary on February 20 said that it had been brought to his notice that since its inception many people were misusing the system by providing fake names and fake addresses. The officials against whom complaints had been raised had been inconvenienced and official work was being hampered owing to investigation against such officials.

The government had allowed whistle-blower complaints to be anonymous and the system came to be implemented on October 3, 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

The issue had been flagged by the State Government Employees’ Association that had said that officials could not work fearlessly owing to such complaints, and that the earlier order needed to be modified. The association had urged the Chief Minister that the complainant’s name and address had to be verified, and the decision to investigate against an official had to be taken only after ascertaining such basic information or documents against the officials that the complainant could provide.

Mr. Yediyurappa in his note to the Chief Secretary directed that to enable officials to work fearlessly, to ensure administration does not get affected and to prevent the misuse of the system a suitable order in this regard had to be made.