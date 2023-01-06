Orchestra artistes to be feted during Musical Nite

January 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

About 50 orchestra artistes will be felicitated during the Musical Nite organised to promote “Orchestra Mysuru” at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri in Mysuru on January 8 evening.

According to a statement by the organisers, entry is free for the event featuring noted composer Raghu Dixit, which will be held between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The event will also feature performances by singer and composer Vasuki Vaibhav and also artistes of various orchestra teams based out of Mysuru.

The Musical Nite comes ahead of the release of the January 12 release of the movie “Orchestra Mysuru” that seeks to narrate the struggles of an aspiring singer coming from a humble background while recalling the tradition of orchestras, which were a form of entertainment for the people of Old Mysuru region during various festivals.