Orange, red alerts issued in Kodagu

Monsoon in Kodagu is expected to revive with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange and red alerts with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains in the days ahead.

While an orange alert has been issued from 1 p.m. of Friday to 8.30 a.m. of Saturday with forecast of rain in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm, heavy and widespread rains have been predicted from 8.30 a.m. of July 11 to 8.30 a.m. of July 13 in view of the red alert. Rain in the range of 204.5 mm and above has been forecast during the red alert.

The district witnessed heavy rains in the first week of June and the monsoon turned weak thereafter, barring sporadic showers.

The IMD forecast has alerted the Kodagu district administration.