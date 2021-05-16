Orange alert sounded for Kodagu

South Kodagu bears brunt of overnight rain on Sunday

An orange alert was sounded for Kodagu district which was lashed by rain on Sunday owing to Cyclone Tauktae.

The alert for Kodagu comes amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of scattered to fairly widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunderstorms likely over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Hassan districts.

Apart from Kodagu, an orange alert has been sounded for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts. The alert is valid till 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

South Kodagu bore the brunt of overnight rain on Sunday which damaged the recently built bridge at Mapilethodu Cross on the Ponnampet-Hudikeri road, brought down electricity poles in several parts of the district, besides causing damage to houses in Suntikoppa.

A road in Konnanjeri Gram Panchayat limits built by the Public Works Department, too had been damaged.