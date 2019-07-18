Orange alert in Kodagu; IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rainfall in Kodagu between July 18 and July 22, and hence, the Kodagu district administration has put emergency, rescue, and relief staff on high alert.

As per the IMD forecast, the district could receive rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm and an orange alert has been sounded off calling for a state of high alert for rescue and relief if need be.

The district has received almost 50% less rainfall in the current season so far. However, the authorities are bracing up for the worst-case scenario after last year’s landslips and floods, and have constituted various committees to ensure that the response time for rescue and relief is minimal. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby and have been deployed in areas vulnerable to flooding and prone to landslips.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has said people in distress should call the emergency toll-free number 08272-221077. The WhatsApp number is 8550001077.