Orange alert for Kodagu, forecast of heavy rainfall

Areas in and around Mysuru received in intermittent rainfall on Monday signalling the revival of monsoon. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

128 electric poles across the district damaged in last 24 hours due to rain and gusty winds

Orange alert has been declared in Kodagu as heavy rains continue to lash the coffee land causing a landslip near Madikeri and damaging 128 electric poles in the last 24 hours. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm has been forecast till 8.30 a.m. Tuesday.

From June 1 till date, Kodagu recorded 428 mm rain and Shanthalli and Suntikoppa recorded heavy rain besides Bhagamandala and Kodagu recorded 48 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Five landslips have occurred since June 27 after the monsoon turned active and one on Monday at Talathmane in Madikeri taluk. Kodagu’s disaster response teams are ensuring traffic movement, clearing mud heaps, and trees fallen on the roads.

As many as 352 electric poles and five transformers were damaged in Kodagu due to rains since June and the personnel from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) are restoring the disruption in power supply caused by the damage to its infrastructure.

Four LT poles were damaged due to tree falls at Ammathi Byrambada.

Landslips occurred on Mangalore Road, Bhagamandala and Karike Road, Monnangeri and Jodupala Road, Jahangir Paisari and Makkandur Road.

Outflow from Harangi dam has gone up with the rise in inflow following incessant rains in its catchment area. Harangi dam is four-feet short to retain its full reservoir level. The water-level on Monday stood at 2,855.24 feet as against the maximum of 2,859 feet. The inflow was 4,360 cusecs and outflow was 12,700 cusecs on Monday. On this day last year, the outflow was 42 cusecs.

There have been reports of a minor landslip in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Madikeri town. The same place had witnessed landslips in 2018 and 2019.

On this day last year, the monsoon was weak in Kodagu as 0.59 mm of rain was recorded while 48 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Madikeri taluk alone has recorded 74.30 mm rain while Virajpet and Somawarapet taluks have recorded 31.32 mm and 29.87 mm rain respectively in 24 hours.

Bhagamandala has recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours - 131.20 mm rain was recorded, threatening submergence of the bridge from the overflowing river. Rainfall in other areas is like this - Shanthalli 85.20 mm, Madikeri Kasaba 64.20 mm, Napoklu 50.80 mm, Sampaje 51 mm, and Hudikeri 44.40 mm. Harangi dam site area recorded 23.40 mm rain in 24 hours.

A team of NDRF visited Chamundeshwari Nagar and Indira Nagara in Madikeri town where minor landslips had occurred on Monday and Talathmane, off Mangaluru Highway where the landslip was reported on Monday morning.

District disaster management expert R.M. Ananya Vasudeva, NDRF Inspector Ram Bhaj, and Sub-inspector Shanthi Lal visited the affected areas and discussed the measures to be taken.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, accompanied by revenue officials, visited the house of one Chandrashekar at Jahangir Paisari where a landslip was reported recently.