Oram panel visits Karwar Naval Base

Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) Jual Oram accompanied by members of the committee visited Karwar Naval Base on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit.

The tour of Goa and Karwar is part of an on-the-spot study of the “state of present operational preparedness in the Arabian Sea, including coastal security”.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations Officer of the Naval Base, the delegation was received and conducted by Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, NM, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area.

The delegation was briefed on the progress of activities with respect to the development of Project Seabird, including the modernisation of Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar) and the capabilities of Indian Naval Ship Vikramaditya.

A capability demonstration at the shiplift facility and a field tour of the Naval Harbour onboard ferry craft towards assessment of marine infrastructure being developed as part of Project Seabird Phase II A were also conducted.

On the completion of the visit, the committee left for Goa where it is scheduled to undertake discussions on modernisation of defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), the release said.