Optometrists and opticians stage protest against harassment

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 25, 2022 19:41 IST

Optometrists and opticians in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district under the banner of Nav Bharat Optometrists and Opticals Owners Association Trust staged a protest in front of the District Health and Family Welfare Office against what they said harassment by the Jewargi taluk health officer on Tuesday.

President of the association Anand Warik said that though all optometrists in Jewargi taluk have obtained diploma certificates in Ophthalmic Technical course affiliated to Directorate of Medical Education Paramedical Board of Karnataka, a team led by Jewargi Taluk Health Officer Siddaram Patil visited opticals centres on October 17 and ordered the closure of the centres without giving any reason.

“Two years ago, when officials from the taluk health office objected stating that optometrists and opticians were not registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act, we got registered under KPME Act on their directions,” he said.

Mr. Warik said that the officials were intentionally targeting optometrists and opticians across Jewargi taluk.

The members of the optometrists association submitted a memorandum to the District Health and Family Welfare Officer and demanded his intervention to render justice to them.

