Optical shops permitted to open, govt. offices to function with 50% staff next week

Bengaluru

11 June 2021 15:49 IST

Besides shops providing essential services and goods, the State government permitted opening of optical shops from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 14 to 21 in 20 districts which have received relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown.

Government offices with 50% of staff are permitted in agriculture and allied services, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue and Government of India. This is in addition to already operating government offices. Skill training pertaining to the health sector is also permitted.

Night curfew

The movement of individuals remained strictly prohibited during night curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. during June 14-21.

Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement are allowed to do so.

All industries/companies which require operations at night are permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations should be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorisation issued by their respective organisation/institution.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and Internet service providers are permitted for movement. There would be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.

Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement would be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

During weekends

The government has permitted opening of shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. during weekend curfew from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, in Bengaluru and 19 other districts which have received COVID-19 lockdown relaxations from June 14-21.

The guidelines issued by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar said street vendors are allowed, and public distribution system shops are allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Standalone liquor shops and outlets, take-away only, are also allowed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Restaurant and eateries would be allowed only for take-away and home delivery. Home delivery of all items should be encouraged 24x7 to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations should be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVID 19 management, the guidelines issued on Friday said.

However, the movement of individuals remained strictly prohibited during weekend curfew.

Guidelines said marriages already scheduled are permitted to be conducted at their respective home in a low-key manner involving only 40 close family members and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Cremation/funerals are to be allowed strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate with maximum of five people.

The government also permitted operation of all industries/companies/organisations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24/7. Movement of employees of such organisations should be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisation/institution. However, to the extent possible, employees should be encouraged to work from home, it said.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and Internet service providers should be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organisation/institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies /organisations should work from the office, the guidelines said.