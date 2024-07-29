GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition’s padayatra to begin from Kengeri

Published - July 29, 2024 10:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra at a party meeting in Bengaluru on Monday.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra at a party meeting in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The proposed 10-day padayatra of the BJP-JD(S) from Bengaluru to Mysuru against alleged irregularities in MUDA and Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. will begin from Kengeri.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of BJP leaders and elected representatives to review the preparations for the padayatra, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the padayatra will start at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday after offering puja at Kempamma and Ganapathi temples in Kengeri.

Union Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa will attend the inaugural programme of the padayatra while the BJP Central leaders will participate in a programme to be held in Mysuru on August 10 to mark the culmination of the padayatra, he said.

The coalition partners have decided to cover a distance of a minimum of 20 km a day during the padayatra, he said. To ensure proper co-ordination and planning, a committee of BJP-JD(S) leaders would be formed, he said. The BJP has decided to ensure that its leaders and workers from all 224 Assembly constituencies participate in the padayatra.

Taking exception to permission being denied to the Opposition to debate the MUDA issue in the monsoon session of the State legislature, Mr. Vijayendra said: “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed a press conference on MUDA issue for nearly two hours after the session. Instead, he could have allowed discussion in the legislature.”

The BJP also formed six teams led by different leaders to visit flood-affected areas of the State from Tuesday.

