Opposition withdraws dharna in Assembly

December 12, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The combined Opposition of BJP and JD(S) on Tuesday withdrew its dharna in the Assembly, which it started on Monday to make way for a debate on issues related to North Karnataka.

As soon as the Assembly met in the morning, Home Minister G. Parameshwara appealed to the protesting members to withdraw their dharna and make way for smooth conduct of the House which was set to debate issues related to North Karnataka.

Responding positively to this, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said they had resorted to dharna only to protect the honour of the Speaker’s chair and to condemn the alleged objectionable remarks of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan concerning the Speaker’s chair. Making it clear that they were very much in favour of a discussion on issues related to North Karnataka, he said they would withdraw their stir in the House.                                                                 

Speaker U.T. Khader said he had not allowed them to discuss the issue as they had raised it abruptly without issuing notice.

