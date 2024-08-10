GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition will not be cowed down by Siddaramaiah’s intimidatory tactics, says Vijayendra

Updated - August 10, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president, B.Y. Vijayendra during the BJP and JDs Mysuru Chalo Padayatra concluded at Mysuru Today.

BJP State president, B.Y. Vijayendra during the BJP and JDs Mysuru Chalo Padayatra concluded at Mysuru Today. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

BJP State president B.Y.Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of intimidating the Opposition in a bid to silence their ongoing fight against “unbridled corruption” of the government.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the Mysuru Chalo held in the city on Saturday marking the end of the week-long padayatra undertaken by the BJP and JD(S) to highlight “misdeeds” of the Congress government in the State.

Mr.Vijayendra said that the Opposition will not be cowed down by the “arm-twisting” tactics of Mr. Siddaramaiah. Even a senior political leader like B.S. Yediyurappa who is the former Chief Minister, has not been spared and there is a conspiracy to finish him politically by foisting cases against him, Mr. Vijayendra added.

“There have been relentless attacks on Mr. Yediyurappa since the last 10 years to silence and corner him and this shows that Mr.Siddaramaiah fears him even to this day,” remarked Mr. Vijayendra.

Accusing Mr. Siddaramaiah of  evading the opposition by refusing to answer the questions raised in the Assembly, Mr. Vijayendra said the Opposition will work to uproot the Congress government. “The Congress came to power promising a corruption-free Government but it was steeped in it,” he added.

 “Whenever we raise our voice against corruption, he threatens us saying that scams that took place during the BJP-JD (S) regime will be disclosed,” said Mr. Vijayendra. “We have nothing to fear as there were no scams and instead Mr. Siddaramaiah should come clean on Valmiki and MUDA scams,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah came under attack for allegedly ignoring development works in the State and Mr. Vijayendra said that no new projects have been announced or taken up in any of the 224 assembly constituencies since the last 15 months. “Over 1500 farmers have committed suicide in the State during the last 15 months and Mr. Siddaramaiah was busy trying to save his chair,” he added.

