Opposition unity, an imperative to dethrone BJP in 2024 elections: Shettar

June 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

There was a time when it was Congress versus all political parties but in recent times, it is the BJP versus the rest. A united Opposition then fought the Congress and dislodged it but today, there was a question mark on the unity of the Opposition parties in the absence of which it will be difficult to vote out the BJP, says the former CM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and others offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to mark the inauguration of a seminar conducted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre of the University of Mysore, on Saturday, June 10. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who quit BJP and joined the Congress before the Assembly elections in Karnataka, said that Opposition unity was vital if the BJP was to be thwarted in the next year’s general elections.

He was speaking at a seminar on the 16th Assembly Elections:  Impact, Results and Future Political Repercussions, organised by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, University of Mysore, here on Saturday, June 10.

Mr. Shettar said there was a time when it was Congress versus all political parties but in recent times, it is the BJP versus the rest. A united Opposition then fought the Congress and dislodged it but today, there was a question mark on the unity of the Opposition parties in the absence of which it will be difficult to vote out the BJP, Mr. Shettar added.

He said the recent inauguration of the new Parliament building was a testimony to it and though many political parties from the Opposition boycotted, it there were many who were ambivalent on their stance. There is a meeting of the Opposition parties scheduled for June 23 in Patna and the future course of action to face the Parliamentary elections should be analysed seriously, said Mr. Shettar.

The former CM said the Congress should also make inroads into the BJP vote share in 142 such Parliamentary constituencies in the country where the BJP has a stronghold failing which the Opposition cannot hope to wrest power at the Centre.

Referring to the recent Karnataka election results, Mr. Shettar pointed out that though the BJP has been thrown out of office, its vote share has remained intact and hovers around 33 per cent to 36 per cent which is almost the same as that of the Congress vote share which is slightly higher this time.

Mr. Shettar also lamented that the influence of money power in politics has remained uncurbed as a result of which commoners cannot hope to contest of win the elections. ‘’It has become a business and those who invest in it are keen to get their investment back,’’ said Mr. Shettar, faulting the Election Commission for not doing enough to curb money power or ushering in stronger electoral reforms.

He said the guarantee schemes of the Congress was one of the factors that influenced the voters as people are affected by price rise, unemployment, hunger. It was dismissed as election gimmicks in the run-up to the polls but even in developed countries unemployment doles are a norm, said Mr. Shettar welcoming the conditions being applied as a correct move.

Prof. Purushottam Bilimale, a progressive thinker and formerly of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof. R. Indira, sociologist, Prof. S. Narendra Kumar, Director of the Centre, G. Somashekar, Principal and others were present.

