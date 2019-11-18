Karnataka

Opposition to Rizwan’s candidature grows within Congress

Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad arriving to file his papers in Bengaluru on Monday.

Many prominent leaders from Shivajinagar skip KPCC meeting called to garner support for Mr Arshad

Opposition from within the Congress to the candidature of Rizwan Arshad, who has been fielded by the party in Shivajinagar, grew on Monday.

While only a handful of supporters along with KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and N.A. Harris, and MLC Ivan D’Souza joined him while he filed nomination, none of the prominent Congress leaders from Shivajinagar, including sitting councillors, attended a meeting called by KPCC to garner support for Mr. Arshad.

Sources said three of the five sitting Congress councillors M.K. Gunashekar (Jayamahal), Shakeel Ahmed (Bharatinagar), and Netravathi Krishnegowda (Ramaswamypalya), apart from several former and nominated councillors and serious contenders for the bypolls such as B.R. Naidu skipped the meeting.

“We wonder why the party has given several opportunities to Mr. Arshad in such a short span. This despite him losing the Lok Sabha polls from central Bengaluru in 2014 and 2019. Currently a MLC, he was Karnataka Youth Congress president for two terms and KPCC media in charge. Are there no other Muslim leaders in the Congress?” questioned a senior leader.

Pointing out that the party stands a good chance at winning in Shivajinagar if a “good” candidate was fielded, sources said Mr. Arshad has the backing of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

