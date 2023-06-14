Opposition to paid parking: Mayor to convene meeting on Friday

June 14, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - MYSURU

In the wake of opposition to the proposed pay-and-park scheme, the Mysore City Corporation (MCC) is likely to convene a meeting on Friday to discuss the issue, inviting those opposing and supporting the scheme. Those demanding solutions to the parking issues are also being invited to air their views.

The MCC has halted the process of floating tender for the pay-and-park system proposed on a trial basis on D. Devaraj Urs Road and Sayyaji Rao Road following opposition to its decision.

Mayor Shivakumar said the process of inviting tender was halted for a few days to discuss the issue and take all stakeholders and the public into confidence. Whatever grievances people have on the proposal can be raised at the meeting and also views that are aimed at easing parking problems in the central business district, he said.

“The MCC wants to address the issue and therefore it passed a resolution introducing the pay-and-park system. This has been opposed by a section of people. At the same time, there are people who are backing it. Let there be a detailed discussion on the matter. I have therefore planned to convene a meeting at the MCC office on Friday,” the Mayor said.

Shopkeepers of D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet, and FKCCI members submitted separate representations to the MCC seeking a solution to the issue which prompted the MCC to pass the resolution as a solution to ease parking issue, he informed.

CPM protest

Meanwhile, members of CPM, Mysuru, staged a demonstration outside the office of MCC on Wednesday opposing the pay- and-park scheme proposed on six roads. While demanding that the order on pay and parking be withdrawn immediately, they demanded that facilities must be made to ensure adequate parking in the city centres.