Opposition to move resolution against CAA

The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have jointly given a notice to move a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Legislative Council.

Congress member Ivan D’Souza told reporters: “Under rule 143, we gave a notice 10 days ago though the rule stipulates at least 7 days notice. The notice has been signed by 15 members of both parties,” he said. Among those who have signed include Leader of Opposition in Council S.R. Patil, former chairman of council Basavaraj Horatti, Mr. D’Souza, and K.C. Kondaiah.

The resolution is likely to come up on Wednesday if the din over remarks on Mr. Doreswamy subsides, and is expected to be adopted.

“In the 75-member House, the Congress has 37 members while the JD(S) has 16 members taking the Opposition total to 53. It should not be difficult to pass the resolution,” Mr. D’Souza said. The resolution in the Council comes amidst speculation that a resolution in favour of the CAA is expected to be moved by BJP in the Legislative Assembly after the discussion on Constitution.