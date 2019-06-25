Opposition to Linganamakki project plan gains momentum in Shivamogga

Opposition to the State government’s plan of drawing water from Linganamakki reservoir to Bengaluru, is gaining momentum, with the Sharavathi Nadi Ulisi Horata Okkoota deciding to call for a Shivamogga district bandh on July 10.

Terming the plan as economically unviable and detrimental to the fragile ecology of the Malnad region, Na. D’Souza, novelist and honorary president of the okkoota told presspersons here on Monday that the people of Sharavathi valley were against it.

He said the State government has failed to provide proper rehabilitation for the families that were displaced when Linganamakki reservoir was constructed across the Sharavathi in 1964 for power generation.

Expressing apprehension that the plan to draw water from Linganamakki reservoir to Bengaluru would also result in large-scale displacement and felling of trees, he said the project was being implemented in haste without taking into consideration the decline in rainfall in the catchment areas of the Sharavathi in recent times.

Mr. D’Souza said that along with Linganamakki, there has been plans to draw water from the Tungabhadra reservoir in Koppal district and from Aghanashini and Kali rivers in Uttara Kannada district to cater to the drinking water needs of Bengaluru.

The State government should realise that implementation of these projects would disturb the fragile ecology of these river valleys. Instead, the State government should promote rainwater harvesting in Bengaluru and rejuvenate the lakes there, he said.

Referring to the political situation prevailing in the State, he alleged that as the possibility of mid-term polls for the State Assembly are high, a section of politicians are evincing interest in implementing the project to receive kickbacks from the contractors and thereby meet the poll expenses.

The Okkoota would write to all taluk panchayats and urban local bodies in Shivamogga district to pass a resolution in their general body meetings to oppose the project. A postcard campaign would be launched opposing the project and the possibility of waging a legal battle against the project would also be explored, he added.